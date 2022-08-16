BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 1,378 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 275,419 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,508 deaths, and 264,745 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 696,381 negative COVID-19 tests and 275,419 positive tests, while 1,149 tests are pending.

There have been 4,242 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,551 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 49,961 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 785 of them being hospitalized and 168 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 132,390 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,3927 of them being hospitalized and 1,144 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 489,839 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 431,112 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 10.62, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 27.19.

