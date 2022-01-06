Kern Public Health reports 896 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 896 new COVID-19 cases today and four new deaths.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 167,686 cases and 1,922 deaths. The department says 49,755 residents have recovered and 108,100 are presumed recovered. An additional 7,837 people are isolated at home.

The department said 583,807 tests have come back negative and 1,663 are pending.

There have been 97,777 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 28,320 in those 50 to 64 years old, 26,910 in those under 18 and 14,391 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 20 cases of the B.1.1.529 omicron variant and 1,680 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, variants of concern, according to the CDC.

There are 138 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and five cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 70 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 288 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

