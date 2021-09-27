Kern Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 952 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 952 cases for the weekend.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 137,884 cases and 1,540 deaths. The department says 44,528 residents have recovered and 80,146 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,578 people are isolating at home.

The department said 484,067 tests have come back negative and 351 are pending.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.