Kern Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 8,737 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 8,737 new cases today. These numbers reflect the reporting of COVID-19 from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

This brings the county’s totals to 189,849 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,972 deaths, and 160,470 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 577,559 negative COVID-19 tests and 189,849 positive tests, while 1,909 tests are pending.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 1,782 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 15,078 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 304 of them being hospitalized and 81,760 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,119 of them being hospitalized.

As of Monday, there are 286 Kern County residents hospitalized and 44 more are in the ICU, according to Kern County Public Health.

At this time 448,329 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 472,322 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 79.59, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 204.59.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.