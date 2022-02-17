Kern Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 858 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 858 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 230,630 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,095 deaths. The department reports 184,905 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 606,864 negative COVID-19 tests while 1,388 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 167 people are in a hospital and 39 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 948 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,820 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 71 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021 and 836 unvaccinated. Kern Public Health said fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 27,428 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 561 of them being hospitalized and 110,189 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,669 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.