Kern Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 738 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 738 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 225,509 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,051 deaths. The department reports 177,946 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 602,839 negative COVID-19 tests, while 1,448 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 214 people are in a hospital and 44 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 459 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,588 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 25,894 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 419 of them being hospitalized and 106,601 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,393 of them being hospitalized.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.