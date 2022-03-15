BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 8 new COVID-19 deaths and 188 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 241,421 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,196 deaths, and 231,667 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 620,511 negative COVID-19 tests and 241,421 positive tests, while 763 tests are pending.

There have been 2,142 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,872 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 32,315 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 659 of them being hospitalized and 92 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 116,090 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,802 of them being hospitalized and 916 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 471,785 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 448,866 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 4.88, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 8.98.

