Kern Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 461 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 461 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 151,432 cases and 1,706 deaths. The department says 47,082 residents have recovered and 94,264 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,291 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 228 are in a hospital and 65 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 523,156 tests have come back negative and 542 are pending.

There have been 88,744 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 25,836 in those 50 to 64 years old, 23,836 in those under 18 and 13,083 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 705 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 83 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 11 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 402,155 fully vaccinated individuals and 518,496 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 0.70 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 95.20 percent. So far, there have been a total of 2,805 post-vaccine cases. There are 55,623 total unvaccinated cases.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.