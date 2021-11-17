Kern Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 313 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 313 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 154,896 cases and 1,741 deaths. The department says 47,820 residents have recovered and 97,166 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,083 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 198 are in a hospital and 45 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 531,338 tests have come back negative and 340 are pending.

There have been 90,400 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 26,362 in those 50 to 64 years old, 24,604 in those under 18 and 13,409 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 801 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 83 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 12 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 410,899 fully vaccinated individuals and 509,752 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 0.92 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 93.86 percent. So far, there have been a total of 3,799 post-vaccine cases. There are 58,089 total unvaccinated cases. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.