Kern Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 276 new cases today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 276 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 140,649 cases and 1,560 deaths. The department says 45,030 residents have recovered and 83,581 are presumed recovered, 10,282 people are isolating at home. An additional 85 are isolated at a hospital.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 993 COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people with 41 being hospitalized and 46,542 COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated people with 2,047 being hospitalized.

The county says there have been 140,649 positive test results, 492,113 negative test results, and 393 of those test results are still pending.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.