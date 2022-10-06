BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 1,561 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 289,862 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,556 deaths and 283,906 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 711,436 negative COVID-19 tests and 289,862 positive tests, while 1,040 tests are pending.

There have been 5,106 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 4,162 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 54,256 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 797 of them being hospitalized and 186 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 142,509 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,943 of them being hospitalized and 1,172 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 492,993 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 427,658 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 5.76, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 10.20.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.