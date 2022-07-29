BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 1,264 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 269,826 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 254,207 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,022 negative COVID-19 tests and 269,826 positive tests, while 1,066 tests are pending.

There have been 4,164 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,541 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 47,638 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 785 of them being hospitalized and 159 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 129,127 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,928 of them being hospitalized and 1,139 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 488,298 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 432,353 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 18.69, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 34.25.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.