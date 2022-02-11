Kern Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,208 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 1,208 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 226,717 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,058 deaths. The department reports 179,139 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 603,390 negative COVID-19 tests, while 1,146 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 200 people are in a hospital and 41 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 612 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,694 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 26,277 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 431 of them being hospitalized and 107,428 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,435 of them being hospitalized.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.