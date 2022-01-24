Kern Public Health reports 6,941 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 6,941 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths over the weekend.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 203,066 positive cases and 1,974 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 162,415 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 38,588 people are isolated at home. The department said 580,787 tests have come back negative and 1,707 are pending.

The state is reporting 309 people are in a hospital and 53 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 66 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 1,887 confirmed cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 117,650 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 35,667 in those under 18, 33,091 in those 50 to 64 years old and 16,470 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

At this time 451,691 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 468,960 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 90.18, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 224.79.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 19,346 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 308 of them being hospitalized and 90,710 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,131 of them being hospitalized.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.