BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 692 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 291,898 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,561 deaths and 286,292 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 719,981 negative COVID-19 tests and 291,898 positive tests, while 1,110 tests are pending.

There have been 5,241 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 4,160 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 55,271 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 797 of them being hospitalized and 187 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 143,532 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,945 of them being hospitalized and 1,176 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 493,879 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 426,772 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 5.66, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 7.66.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

