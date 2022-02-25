BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 643 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 235,765 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,107 deaths. The department reports 195,485 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 611,493 negative COVID-19 tests while 1,061 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 111 people are in a hospital and 23 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 1,392 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,859 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 75 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021, and 844 unvaccinated. Kern Public Health said fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 28,370 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 576 of them being hospitalized and 114,380 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,694 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.