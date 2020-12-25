Kern Public Health reports 605 new COVID-19 cases Christmas Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Public Health officials reported 605 new cases of COVID-19 Christmas Day. No new deaths were reported.

That brings the county to a total of 63,044 coronavirus cases and 485 deaths. A total of 19,831 residents have recovered while 13,105 are presumed recovered.

Officials said 29,351 people are isolating at home. Countywide, 263,827 tests have come back negative and 866 tests are pending.

Kern County Public Health added COVID-19 death demographic information to its data set dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.