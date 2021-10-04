Kern Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 819 cases for the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 819 cases for the weekend.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 140,373 cases and 1,553 deaths. The department says 45,030 residents have recovered and 83,225 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,479 people are isolating at home.

The department said 491,018 tests have come back negative and 326 are pending.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.