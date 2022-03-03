BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 746 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 238,866 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,136 deaths, and 220,228 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 613,926 negative COVID-19 tests and 238,866 positive tests, while 930 tests are pending.

There have been 1,843 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,859 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 28,837 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 619 of them being hospitalized and 81 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 117,012 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,750 of them being hospitalized and 867 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 469,481 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 451,170 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 9.28, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 20.06.

