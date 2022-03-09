BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 69 cases on Wednesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 240,530 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,173 deaths. The department reports 228,051 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 617,011 negative COVID-19 tests while 858 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 77 people are in a hospital and 13 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 2,022 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,872 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 88 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021, and 897 unvaccinated. Kern Public Health said fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 29,920 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 643 of them being hospitalized and 117,585 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,786 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.