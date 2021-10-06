Kern Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 453 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 453 cases Wednesday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 141,102 cases and 1,566 deaths. The department says 45,293 residents have recovered, 84,133 are presumed recovered and 10,027 are isolating at home.

The county says there have been 492,831 negative test results, and results for 336 tests are pending.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.