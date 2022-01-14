Kern Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,002 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 2,002 cases today.

This brings the county’s totals to 181,112 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,964 deaths, and 159,365 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 573,234 negative COVID-19 tests and 181,112 positive tests, while 2,425 tests are pending.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant and 1,782 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 12,249 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 298 of them being hospitalized and 75,854 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,111 of them being hospitalized.

At this time 446,841 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 473,810 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 57.32, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 153.06.

