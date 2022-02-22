Kern Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,630 cases over holiday weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 1,630 cases over the holiday weekend.

This brings the county’s totals to 233,501 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,107 deaths, and 188,825 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 609,903 negative COVID-19 tests and 233,501 positive tests, while 1,016 tests are pending.

There have been 1,042 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,845 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 27,940 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 564 of them being hospitalized and 74 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 112,547 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,675 of them being hospitalized and 844 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 465,685 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 454,966 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 16.24, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 37.22.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.