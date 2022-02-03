Kern Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,050 new cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 1,050 cases Thursday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 218,19 positive cases and 2,019 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 170,498 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 46,615 people are isolated at home. The department said 597,802 tests have come back negative and 2,155 are pending.

The state is reporting 234 people are in a hospital and 41 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 350 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,338 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Kern County Public Health announced on Tuesday that half of Kern County’s total population is now vaccinated.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.