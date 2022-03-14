BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 329 cases over the weekend.

This brings the county’s totals to 241,233 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,188 deaths. The department reports 231,638 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 619,900 negative COVID-19 tests while 807 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 56 people are in a hospital and 13 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 2,128 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,872 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 90 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021, and 910 unvaccinated. Kern Public Health said fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 31,838 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 656 of them being hospitalized and 116,375 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,802 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH. Fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.