BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 6 new COVID-19 deaths and 140 cases over the weekend.

This brings the county’s totals to 242,015 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,230 deaths, and 235,445 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 624,208 negative COVID-19 tests and 242,015 positive tests, while 728 tests are pending.

At this time 473,245 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 447,406 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 3.57, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 6.4.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 32,821 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 685 of them being hospitalized and 107 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 116,178 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,819 of them being hospitalized and 935 unvaccinated deaths.

There have been 2,223 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,872 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.