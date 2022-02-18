Kern Public Health reports 6 Covid deaths, 1,241 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 1,241 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 231,871 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,101 deaths. The department reports 186,146 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 608,068 negative COVID-19 tests while 1,187 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 151 people are in a hospital and 33 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 1,011 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,840 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 73 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021, and 840 unvaccinated. Kern Public Health said fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 27,640 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 561 of them being hospitalized and 111,216 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,669 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH.

