Kern Public Health reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health on Tuesday reported 511 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, bringing the county’s total cases to 124,943 and deaths to 1,465.

There were 270 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, and 51 people were in the ICU, officials said.

There are 114,544 residents who are recovered or presumed recovered, and 8,870 people isolating at home, according to public health.

A total of 452,156 cases have come back negative and 691 tests are pending, officials said. There have been 75,167 cases among those 18 to 49, a total of 16,607 cases in those 17 or younger, 22,015 cases in those 50 to 64, and 11,089 cases in adults 65 and older.

The department has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.