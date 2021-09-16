Kern Public Health reports 510 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 510 cases Thursday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 133,792 cases and 1,514 deaths. The department says 43,922 residents have recovered and 75,803 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,443 people are isolating at home.

The department said 472,358 tests have come back negative and 428 are pending.

