Kern Public Health reports 504 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 504 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 154,185 cases and 1,733 deaths. The department says 47,474 residents have recovered and 96,875 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,018 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 207 are in a hospital and 50 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 530,127 tests have come back negative and 419 are pending.

There have been 90,066 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 26,239 in those 50 to 64 years old, 24,420 in those under 18 and 13,339 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 798 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 83 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 12 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 409,329 fully vaccinated individuals and 511,322 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 0.036 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 94.62 percent. So far, there have been a total of 3,716 post-vaccine cases. There are 57,474 total unvaccinated cases. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.COVID vaccine boosters: Who’s eligible, when and how to get the shot in California

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.