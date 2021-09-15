Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 675 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 675 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 133,282 cases and 1,510 deaths. The department says 43,696 residents have recovered and 75,350 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,617 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 336 are in a hospital.

The department said 471,355 tests have come back negative and 428 are pending.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 171 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, 73 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, four cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa.

Kern County also has nine cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant and one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant. Both are considered variants of interest, according to the CDC.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.