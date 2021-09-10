Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 567 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 567 cases Friday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 130,375 cases and 1,496 deaths. The department says 117,232 have recovered or are presumed recovered. An additional 11,541 people are isolating at home.

The department said 465,656 tests have come back negative and 680 are pending.

There have been 78,012 cases countywide in those 18 to 49 and 18,151 cases in those under 18, according to public health officials. People 50 to 64 have accounted for 22,691 cases, and there have been 11,443 cases in those 65 and older.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.