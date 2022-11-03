BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths and 561 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 292,459 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,566 deaths and 287,970 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 723,066 negative COVID-19 tests and 292,459 positive tests, while 1,521 tests are pending.

There have been 5,242 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 4,159 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 55,565 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 797 of them being hospitalized and 191 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 143,804 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,946 of them being hospitalized and 1,177 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 494,109 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 426,542 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 6.20, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 8.30.

