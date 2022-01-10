Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 5,229 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 5,229 cases over the weekend.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 174,442 positive cases and 1,936 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 49,896 residents have recovered and 108,737 are presumed recovered. An additional 13,801 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 199 are in a hospital and 29 more are in the intensive care unit.

The new data reported Monday shows more people are sick with COVID-19 than at any other point in this pandemic, according to Kern Public Health. It also shows fewer people are in the hospital with more severe symptoms than previously.

The most infectious day of the pandemic so far was Jan. 3, that’s when 1,800 people tested positive on that day alone, according to Kern Public Health.

The department said 568,244 tests have come back negative and 1,320 are pending.

There have been 101,800 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 29,213 in those 50 to 64 years old, 28,537 in those under 18 and 14,753 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 21 cases of the B.1.1.529 omicron variant and 1,744 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, variants of concern, according to the CDC.

There are 138 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and five cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 70 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 288 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.