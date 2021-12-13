Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 478 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 478 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 160,199 cases and 1,875 deaths. The department says 49,137 residents have recovered and 104,426 are presumed recovered. An additional 4,677 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 121 are in a hospital and 32 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 548,236 tests have come back negative and 383 are pending.

There have been 93,174 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 27,208 in those 50 to 64 years old, 25,812 in those under 18 and 13,875 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,428 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 137 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and four cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 55 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 230 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 426,071 fully vaccinated individuals and 494,580 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.