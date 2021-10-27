Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 477 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 477 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 148,261 cases and 1,657 deaths. The department says 46,435 residents have recovered and 91,783 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,299 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 228 are in a hospital and 71 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 514,346 tests have come back negative and 347 are pending.

There have been 87,148 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 25,333 in those 50 to 64 years old, 22,862 in those under 18 and 12,806 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 531 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 82 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 11 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.