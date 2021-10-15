Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 430 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths and 430 cases today.

This brings the county’s totals to 144,146 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,605 deaths, and 133,858 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 502,397 negative COVID-19 tests and 144,146 positive tests, while 406 tests are pending.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.