Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 339 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 339 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 150,971 cases and 1,699 deaths. The department says 46,982 residents have recovered and 93,903 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,298 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 235 are in a hospital and 65 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 521,629 tests have come back negative and 520 are pending.

There have been 88,526 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 25,763 in those 50 to 64 years old, 23,524 in those under 18 and 13,040 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 613 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 83 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 11 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 401,261 fully vaccinated individuals and 519,390 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 0.66 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 95.40 percent. So far, there have been a total of 2,665 post-vaccine cases. There are 55,302 total unvaccinated cases.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.