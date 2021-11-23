Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 274 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 274 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 156,264 cases and 1,769 deaths. The department says 48,259 residents have recovered and 99,122 are presumed recovered. An additional 7,034 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 154 are in a hospital and 32 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 534,790 tests have come back negative and 320 are pending.

There have been 91,096 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 26,578 in those 50 to 64 years old, 24,928 in those under 18 and 13,538 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 972 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 89 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 45 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 142 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 414,726 fully vaccinated individuals and 505,925 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 1.08 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 92.90 percent. So far, there have been a total of 4,494 post-vaccine cases. There are 58,759 total unvaccinated cases. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.COVID vaccine boosters: Who’s eligible, when and how to get the shot in California

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.