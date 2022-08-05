BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 1,079 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 272,015 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,499 deaths, and 258,738 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 693,708 negative COVID-19 tests and 272,015 positive tests, while 968 tests are pending.

There have been 4,243 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,551 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 48,882 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 785 of them being hospitalized and 162 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 130,069 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,928 of them being hospitalized and 1,141 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 488,727 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 431,924 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 19.29, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 25.62.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.