Kern Public Health reports 490 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 490 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 147,784 cases and 1,652 deaths. The department says 46,293 residents have recovered and 91,626 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,130 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 223 are in a hospital and 76 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 513,673 tests have come back negative and 432 are pending.

There have been 86,916 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 25,252 in those 50 to 64 years old, 22,752 in those under 18 and 12,751 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 507 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 82 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 11 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.