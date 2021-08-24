Kern Public Health reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health on Tuesday reported 442 coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

To date, the county has had 121,299 cases and 1,448 deaths. Public health officials say 113,932 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. There were 5,865 people isolating at home.

A total of 442,569 tests have come back negative, and 579 tests are pending, officials said. There have been 73,189 cases among 18 to 49 years old, 15,636 cases in those under 18, a total of 21,561 cases among those 50 to 64 years old and 10,852 cases in those 65 and older.

The department has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.