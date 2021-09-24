Kern Public Health reports 438 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 483 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 136,932 cases and 1,532 deaths. The department says 44,527 residents have recovered and 78,660 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,120 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 282 are in a hospital.

The department said 480,952 tests have come back negative and 471 are pending.

There have been 81,281 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 23,637 in those 50 to 64 years old, 20,036 in those under 18 and 11,882 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 185 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, 73 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, four cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa.

Kern County also has nine cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant. Both are considered variants of interest, according to the CDC.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.