BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 4 new COVID-19 deaths and 139 cases.

This brings the county’s totals to 243,325 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,360 deaths. The county has had 644,420 negative COVID-19 tests while 746 tests are pending.

There have been 2,458 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,911 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 133 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021, and 1,038 unvaccinated. Kern Public Health said fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 34,559 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 745 of them being hospitalized and 115,745 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,886 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH. Fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.