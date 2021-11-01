Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 969 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 969 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 149,959 cases and 1,673 deaths. The department says 46,446 residents have recovered and 93,134 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,616 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 226 are in a hospital and 56 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 515,411 tests have come back negative and 501 are pending.

There have been 88,023 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 25,589 in those 50 to 64 years old, 23,265 in those under 18 and 12,965 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 542 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 83 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 11 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.