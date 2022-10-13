BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 802 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 290,664 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,560 deaths and 285,730 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 713,893 negative COVID-19 tests and 290,664 positive tests, while 1,070 tests are pending.

There have been 5,211 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 4,162 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 54,571 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 797 of them being hospitalized and 187 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 143,005 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,944 of them being hospitalized and 1,175 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 493,346 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 427,305 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 5.94, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 7.18.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.