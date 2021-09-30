Coronavirus
Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 406 cases

Kern Public Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 406 cases Thursday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 139,021 cases and 1,544 deaths. The department says 44,901 residents have recovered and 81,352 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,136 people are isolating at home.

The department said 487,314 tests have come back negative and 447 are pending.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

