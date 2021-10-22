Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 386 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 386 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 146,348 cases and 1,648 deaths. The department says 46,133 residents have recovered and 90,466 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,012 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 227 are in a hospital and 20 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 509,742 tests have come back negative and 511 are pending.

There have been 86,186 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 25,036 in those 50 to 64 years old, 22,383 in those under 18 and 12,628 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 360 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 82 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, six cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 11 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.