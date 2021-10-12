Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 295 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 4 new COVID-19 deaths and 295 cases today.

This brings the county’s totals to 142,932 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,596 deaths, and 132,405 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 499,205 negative COVID-19 tests and 142,932 positive tests, while 333 tests are pending.

As of today the 14-day COVID-19 case rate is 24.64 per 100,000 people.

Yesterday there were 243 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19 and 80 of them were in the ICU.

There have been 1.223 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 48 of them being hospitalized and 48,594 cases among unvaccinated individuals with 2,117 of them being hospitalized.

As of Oct. 11, 390,541 residents of of Kern’s have been fully vaccinated.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.