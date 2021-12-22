Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 227 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 227 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 161,987 cases and 1,905 deaths. The department says 49,518 residents have recovered and 105,960 are presumed recovered. An additional 4,524 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 111 are in a hospital and 28 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 553,577 tests have come back negative and 371 are pending.

There have been 94,094 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 27,292 in those 50 to 64 years old, 26,223 in those under 18 and 14,036 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,592 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 138 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and 5 cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 55 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 231 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also 2 cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 433,981 fully vaccinated individuals and 486,670 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

